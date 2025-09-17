Mumbai: Shiv Sena Leader Shaina NC Attends Mega Blood Donation Drive On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday | VIDEO | X|@ANI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC visited a mega blood donation drive in Mumbai on Wednesday, organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. The blood donation drive was held at several locations across Mumbai as a tribute to the Prime Minister. While speaking to the media during the event, Shaina NC praised PM Modi's leadership and vision.

She says, "PM Modi is the most remarkable leader who has shown vision and service to the nation. For the past 11 years under his guidance, India has witnessed transformative growth," as reported by news agency ANI.

Further, she added, "As a citizen of Mumbai, he has taught every one of us to put the nation first, dedication to the values of democracy and dignity, which has inspired people across the globe. On his 75th birthday, this blood donation drive is a dedication to the man who has made it possible."

Mega Blood Donation Drive in Mumbai on PM Modi’s 75th Birthday, Multiple Camps Across the City

Large-scale blood donation camps have been organised across Mumbai on Wednesday to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 'Mega Blood Donation Drive 2025' is being held under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, with active participation from the Shiv Sena, Giants Welfare Foundation, and Terapanth Yuvak Parishad – Dakshin Mumbai.

The camps are scheduled to take place between 9 am and 5 pm at multiple key locations across the city, including: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Churchgate Railway Station, Mumbai Central Railway Station (outside DRM office), Shree Mumbadevi Dagina Bazaar Association Hall and HSNC University, Worli.

These events are part of a nationwide programme, extending even abroad, aimed at reaffirming India’s commitment to the life-saving cause of “Raktdaan – Mahadaan” (blood donation is the greatest donation).