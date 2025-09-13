Mumbai Sessions Court Convicts 50-Yr-Old Vakola Man For Attempting To Murder Mother, Sentences Him To 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment | File Image

Mumbai: The sessions court has convicted a 50-year-old resident of Vakola for the charges of attempt to murder his mother at their residence in 2022. The man was convicted after he pleaded guilty and sought leniency.

Incident Details

The convict Sunil Shekhar Bangera, resided with his younger brother Prasad Bangera and his mother Kalyani Bangera. On September 19, 2022, at around 5 am, Bangera attacked his mother with a sickle.

According to the case registered by Prasad with Vakola police station, he claimed that he was sleeping in his room after the dinner. However, at 5 am, he heard mother screaming and asking for help. As soon as Prasad went to rescue their mother, it is alleged that Sunil tried to attack him as well.

Neighbour and Police Intervention

Prasad claimed that he sought help from neighbour, and also the police. Neighbour took sickle from Sunil and caught him. he was later heard screaming that it was only because the sickle was not of good quality, the mother was saved. Meane Prasad claimed that Sunil wanted to kill their mother. The neighbours handed him over to police, and Sunil remained in custody since then.

Court Proceedings and Sentence

Earlier this week, the sessions court was to being trial against Sunil but he pleaded guilty saying whatever he did was in fit of anger. Sunil pleaded for leniency. The court after recording his plea noted that, considering the nature of the offence, the accused cannot be given benefit of provisions of Probation Of Offenders Act and 360 of Code of Criminal Procedure (provides for release of accused on good conduct).

Punishment Awarded

The court however, noted that the accused has admitted his guilt. Hence the court awarded him punishment of rigorous imprisonment for five years and imposed fine of Rs 1500.

