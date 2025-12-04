Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 81-Year-Old Man In 1977 Murder Attempt Case As Survivor Turns Hostile

Mumbai sessions court acquits 81-year-old man in 48-year-old attempted murder case after victim retracts account | File Image

Mumbai, Dec 04: A sessions court has acquitted an 81-year-old man, who had jumped bail 48 years ago and was recently arrested for trying to kill his alleged girlfriend in 1977, as the ‘victim’ did not support the prosecution case.

1977 Case Details

On October 20, 1977, a case was registered at the Colaba police station against the accused, Chandrashekhar Kalekar, for stabbing the victim, Aruna Arundhekar, outside the New Council Hall, Nariman Point, in broad daylight, over infidelity suspicion.

Accused Absconded For 48 Years

The accused, who was residing in Lalbaug back then, was arrested on the same day. Later, he went absconding after being granted bail by the magistrate. Seven years later, the court had issued a warrant against him. Kalekar was finally re-arrested on October 14, 2025. It is claimed that he had shifted to his native place in Ratnagiri and started farming.

Witness Testimony Led To Acquittal

During the trial, Arundhekar was examined as the first witness. In her testimony, she said that she does not know the accused. The court, in its verdict, noted, “Arundhekar deposed that in 1977, she was working at an office based in Fort, but she does not remember an incident that happened to her in the same year.”

Court Observations

“Resultantly, the star witness left loyalty towards prosecution. Therefore, the evidence against the accused is insufficient to prove the charges levelled against him. Hence, I have no hesitation to hold that the prosecution failed to prove the charge against the accused. Hence, he is entitled to be acquitted,” the court said.

