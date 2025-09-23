Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In 2022 Sonam Shukla Murder Case For Want Of Evidence | Representational Image

Mumbai: The sessions court at Dindoshi has on Monday acquitted Shahazeb Ansari (25) who was prosecuted for allegedly having killed 18-year-old Sonam Shukla, in the 2022 for want of evidence.

About The Case

The prosecution had claimed that Ansari and Shukla, were alleged to be in relationship and she was allegedly last found in his company at his residence.

Ansari, ran a bakery and the Shukla who resided in the same locality, frequented his shop. That's how they allegedly to have developed a relationship.

Shukla is said to have gone missing on April 24, 2022. Her father had claimed that she had left the house saying she was going to her friend's house. She was there till 8:30 pm and was not found thereafter.

According to the prosecution, Shukla's body was discovered in a plastic gunny bag on Versova beach on April 28, 2022. Her body was in decomposed condition and she was strangled with an internet wire and hands and legs were also tied with the same wire.

The prosecution had claimed that on the day she had gone missing, she alleged to have visited the house of Ansari, wherein his family members were not there. It was claimed that the two had an arguments and in spur of moment Ansari attacked her and strangulated her. He later dumped his body in a gunny bag and threw it at Malad creek.

The defence had however contended that the chain of circumstances was not proved by the prosecution, and nor did the prosecution examined Shukla's friend who could have been a key witness. Besides, the defence also contended that the relationship between the two and the motive was also not proved by the prosecution.

The court, hence for want of evidence gave benefit of doubt to Ansari and acquitted him of all the charges.

