Mumbai: Security Guard Killed As Hyderabad Estate Wall Collapses In Malabar Hill

A representative image of tree cutting amid heavy rains in Mumbai | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: A 35-year-old security guard was killed after a compound wall of the Hyderabad Estate in Malabar Hill suddenly collapsed on Saturday. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at the Malabar Hill Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Satish Tirkey (35). According to police, Shirke was on duty near the estate premises when a portion of the wall gave way, burying him under the debris. He sustained severe injuries and was declared dead before admission to the hospital.

DCP (Zone 2) Mohit Garg said, “Today at 11:30 am, the compound wall of Hyderabad Estate collapsed due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging inside. During the incident, one security guard, Satish Tirkey (35), was injured and brought to Nair Hospital for treatment. However, the doctor on duty declared him dead before admission.”

The Malabar Hill Police have registered an ADR and further inquiries are underway.