Mumbai: Second edition of climate conclave kicks off

MUMBAI: Mumbai First, a public policy think tank and non-profit organisation, kicked off the second edition of its climate conclave, convened under the banner ‘Climate Crisis 2.0: Mobilizing Finance for Coastal Cities’.

State minister for tourism and environment Aaditya Thackeray was the guest of honour.

Other dignitaries who spoke on the opening day of the conclave included European Union’s Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) India head Dr Atul Bagai, MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner SVR. Srinivas, state principal environment secretary Manisha Mhaiskar and the Consuls-General of Indonesia, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, Singapore and Japan

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 12:11 PM IST