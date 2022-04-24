Western Railway on the path of encompassing heritage & climate change

As part of the World Heritage Day celebrations, Western Railway has organized a two-day exhibition at Churchgate station concourse. The exhibition was inaugurated by Anil Kumar Lahoti – General Manager of Western & Central Railway on 21st April, 2022 which is open for public viewing.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the exhibition is based on the theme “Heritage and Climate” showcasing the glorious past of Western Railway and the various green initiatives taken by the railway. The exhibition is aptly named “Reminiscences of the Past” and takes its spectators down memory lane. The exhibition showcases Western Railway’s rich heritage & history through a plethora of rare photographs – both pre and post-Independence and several important railway items used back in the days. It also gives an insight into several Climate Change Initiatives undertaken by Western Railway to promote a cleaner & greener environment. The exhibition is open for viewing from 10.00 am to 7.00 pm till 22nd April, 2022.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 04:29 PM IST