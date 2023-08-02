 Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede Files Police Complaint Against Ex-Journalist Ketan Tirodkar
In his complaint, Sameer Wankhede alleged that Ketan Tirodkar had published false and defamatory interview on ABP MHAJA and other mediums.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
Former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede | ANI

Mumbai: IRS Sameer Wankhede has filed a police complaint against ex-journalist Ketan Tirodkar. In his complaint, Sameer Wankhede alleged that Ketan Tirodkar had published false and defamatory interview on ABP MHAJA and other mediums. He said that on June 9, a news video under the caption Cordellia Cruise Case was published and uploaded by Ketan Tirodkar on ABP Mhaja, Youtube channel and other mediums without verification of facts and lacks truth and has caused his defamation.

He further said that Tirodkar has given an independent verdict in the video and raised serious allegations on him without any proof that has caused serious injury to his reputation and have defamed him and committed an offense under the Indian Penal Code. He further said that in the past the ex-journalist has also committed similar offense due to which he has been subjected to judicial custody.

Sameer Wankhede also said that in a sub-judice matter, giving out such videos amounts to interference in the process of imparting justice and such hinderance is punishable. Such act has caused me mental harassment, said Wankhede. He requested urgent intervention in the matter at the earliest and also direct registration of offense against Kiren Tirodkar.

