Mumbai; 24-Year-Old Woman Seeks Independent Probe After Alleged Molestation Of Herself, Toddler | FPJ

Mumbai: A 24-year-old woman has moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a CID or independent agency probe into the alleged molestation of herself and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. She expressed grave concern over what she termed as the Sinnar Police's ‘lenient’ handling of the accused, alleging a ‘systemic failure’ to uphold justice.

About The Case

The petitioner, through her advocate Prashant Nayak, detailed the incident that occurred on August 28, 2024, near the Shivnadi bridge in Sinnar, in Nashik district. She alleged that the accused, along with two associates, blocked her family’s car. The accused and his companions allegedly assaulted her husband with an iron rod, and the main accused then sexually assaulted her.

The plea also alleges that the accused subsequently forcibly pulled and molested her minor daughter. The accused also allegedly issued death threats. An FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. However, the petition highlights several critical investigative lapses.

Despite the gravity of the POCSO offences, the Sinnar Police allegedly released the main accused immediately after issuing a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanita, 2023, citing unverified ‘health grounds’ without conducting a thorough medical examination. The accused was later granted anticipatory bail by the Sessions Court in April 2025, an order which the petitioner claims failed to consider the seriousness of the POCSO charges.

Furthermore, the petitioner asserts that the police failed to trace and apprehend the two other identified co-accused for over seven months and did not record the statement of her husband, who is both a victim and a key witness. A charge sheet was filed without arresting the main accused or apprehending the co-accused, raising serious doubts about the investigation’s impartiality and completeness.

The plea further alleges that the medical examination of the minor victim was allegedly inexplicably delayed by three days at the police’s instructions, potentially compromising crucial evidence under the POCSO Act. The petitioner has sought the transfer of the investigation to an independent agency.

