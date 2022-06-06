e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Salman Khan's security beefed up after threat letter

The threat letter was sent to him and his father Salim Khan on June 5.

ANIUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
Salman Khan | Photo by AFP

The Maharashtra department of Home Affairs on Monday, strengthened the security for actor Salman Khan after a threat letter was sent to the Bollywood actor and his father.

The Mumbai Police on Sunday lodged the First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown person for sending a 'Threat letter' to the Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.

According to the police, Salim Khan found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning. He found the letter at around 7.30 AM-8.00 AM in his and Salman's name.

As per the police, an unsigned letter issuing threats to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was found near the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai on Sunday.

Bandra Police has filed an FIR against an unknown person and a further probe is underway, Mumbai Police said.

