Navi Mumbai: Active COVID-19 cases double in last week in PMC

Representative Image | PTI

The number of active cases of COVID-19 under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has more than doubled in the last week. At present, active cases stand at 120. On May 28, the number of active cases was just 50.

Active cases in the civic jurisdiction had come down to just 1 in the second week of April. However, in the last fortnight, there has been sharp rise of new cases in Kharghar and other nodes.

At present, the Kharghar node has 85 active cases, followed by Kamothe 18, and Panvel 7 of COVID. Taloja node has zero active cases.

On June 5, 36 new cases of COVID were reported with a maximum of 22 in the Kharghar node. However, 4 patients got discharged.

The recovery rate under the PMC has reached 98.37 while 1416 people lost their lives due to infections.

Since the outbreak of pandemics, a total of 94,267 cases of COVID were reported of which 92,731 recovered with 98.44 percent.