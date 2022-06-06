e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Around 400 new COVID-19 cases under NMMC in first five days of June

While there is no death reported due to COVID under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than three months, the number of active cases continue to rise in the civic jurisdiction.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 12:01 PM IST
Representative Image | FPJ

Around 400 new cases of COVID have been reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in the first five days of June 2022. The number of active cases has reached 426.

The number of active cases of COVID is increasing rapidly per day. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50.

According to a senior civic official, the positivity rate remains around 2 percent in the city. However, the trend in Mumbai may happen in Navi Mumbai too.

There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to COVID were reported in the city.

New cases of Covid in the last week

June 5—97 cases

June 4—100 cases

June 3—63 cases

June 2—58 cases

June 1—76 cases

May 31—29 cases

May 30—18 cases

May 29—23 cases

May 28—29 cases

May 27—32 cases

May 26—21 cases

May 25—20 cases

May 24—12 cases

