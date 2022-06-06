NMMC bags first rank in Majhi Vasundhara campaign 2021-22, gets Rs 10 crores

NMMC | Photo: Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has emerged as the number one city in the state in the Majhi Vasundhara campaign launched by the environment and climate department of Maharashtra. The civic body received the first price of Rs.10 crore during an event held in Mumbai on Sunday.

In the award distribution ceremony organized on the occasion of World Environment Day, under the auspices of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, and Environment Minister Shri Aditya Thackeray. Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner received the award.

Last year, Navi Mumbai was ranked second in the state in the 'Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan'. This year, the corporation campaigned with the goal of 'Deciding, Number One' and raised its ranking last year to become the standard of the best eco-friendly city in the state.

Civic chief Bangar said that the award was dedicated to the joint efforts of all the citizens of Navi Mumbai. He said that it was the result of the joint cooperation of people's representatives, NGOs and circles, officials, especially the staff in various departments of sanitation, parks and various departments. The Commissioner congratulated all the citizens of Navi Mumbai for this achievement and thanked them for their invaluable cooperation.