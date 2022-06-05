Navi Mumbai: More than 100 new cases of Covid after three months in NMMC

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar takes the second dose | FPJ Photo

Navi Mumbai: After almost three months, more than 100 new cases of Covid were reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction on June 4. A total of 103 new cases were reported, taking the total number of active cases to 347.

While there is no death reported due to Covid under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than three months, the number of active cases continue to rise in the civic jurisdiction. In just four days of June, around 290 new cases of Covid have been reported in the civic jurisdiction.

The number of active cases of Covid is increasing rapidly per day. Active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 347 on June 4. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50.

According to a senior civic official, the positivity rate remains around 2 percent in the city. However, the trend in Mumbai may happen in Navi Mumbai too.

There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

New cases of Covid in the last week:

June 3—63 cases

June 2—58 cases

June 1—76 cases

May 31—29 cases

May 30—18 cases

May 29—23 cases

May 28—29 cases

May 27—32 cases

May 26—21 cases

May 25—20 cases

May 24—12 cases