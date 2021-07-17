Mumbai: Sachin Vaze files bail plea in Special NIA court; seeks release as agency fails to file charge-sheet within 90 days of his arrest

Suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze has filed a bail plea in Special NIA court seeking release as the agency has failed to file a charge-sheet within 90 days of his arrest, ANI reported.

The special court had, on June 9, granted two more months to NIA to file a charge sheet.

Vaze has questioned the extension granted to the NIA and the court has kept the matter for hearing on July 22.

An explosives-laden SUV was found near the south Mumbai home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25 and Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed that he was in possession of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek on March 5.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh's personal assistant Kundan Shinde on Friday moved a bail application in a special PMLA court here in connection with a money laundering case registered against the NCP leader.

Shinde, who was held along with Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande on June 26 by the Enforcement Directorate, moved the bail plea through advocate Ejaz Khan before special judge SM Bhosle.

The court asked ED, which has claimed that Shinde was instrumental in collecting cash from dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze on behalf of Deshmukh, to file a reply on the bail plea.

IPS officer and former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Deshmukh, then state home minister, of setting extortion targets for policemen from bars and restaurants.

