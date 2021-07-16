Navi Mumbai: City’s first dedicated cycle track inches towards reality

The proposed Cycle Track along the Palm Beach Road from Belapur to Vashi is inching towards reality as the proposal is under the tendering process. Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has also sent the proposal to the Forest department in Nagpur to get an approval.

The civic body had planned a 7.5 km cycle track from the civic headquarter in Belapur to Moraj Circle in Sanpada near Vashi in 2018-19. However, it required a number of permissions from Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to Forest department. While the civic body received MCZMA approval in February, permission from the Forest department is underway.

According to a senior civic official, the tender process is underway and they are scrutinizing of received tenders and accordingly, the bidders will be consulted.

The city has a number of good roads that attract motorists to drive their vehicles. However, the city does not have a dedicated cycle track for cycling enthusiasts.

As per the plan, the cycle track will be 7.5 km long and it will run parallel of Palm Beach Road from Belapur to Sanpada, near Vashi. “This will be first-of-its-kind to have a fence for the safety of cyclists. It will have also resting places between small distances,” said a senior official, associated with the project.

At present, many cyclists use the Palm Beach Road for cycling. However, it is not safe as the road is famous among motorists, leaving or entering the city. Sunil Ramakrishnan, a Vashi resident, and cyclist say that he often uses Palm beach road as he gets a long stretch for cycling. “If there is a dedicated track, the ride will be safer and enjoyable,” said Ramakrishnan.