Mumbai: Mumbai: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Releases Book Honouring Veteran Singer Asha Bhosle

At a grand launching ceremony, Rashtriya Swayamsevak chief Mohan Bhagwat released the book ‘Swarswamini Asha’, a compilation of essays written by 90 writers and rarely seen photographs to celebrate the 90 years of renowned singer Asha Bhosle. In a musical tribute to the singer, known singers and actors joined the book release to celebrate the singer’s contribution to Indian music.

On Friday, the Deenanath Mangeshkar Auditorium in Vile Parle witnessed an extraordinary gathering of the who’s who of the music industry for the grand launch of the book 'Swarswamini Asha’, produced by Manjiri Ameya Hete of Merak Events and Prasad Mahadkar. The book, co-published by Dimple Prakashan, was presented by Valuable Group as a tribute to Bhosle, a Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan recipient.

At the book launch event of RSS chief Bhagwat extolled the Mangeshkar family for instilling devotion and patriotism through their music and lauded Bhosle’s immense contribution to Indian music and culture, highlighting her versatility and dedication that have inspired generations.

He said, “The purpose of music exceeds mere entertainment and should yield societal benefits. Mangeshkar family has instilled patriotism in the people with their music and therefore I have a long-standing respect for the Mangeshkar family’s contributions to the music world. I am here at this event because of my deep and tremendous respect for the Mangeshkar family. A song is not mere entertainment but also about emotion and the message it gives us. It also carries the life experience the singer may have had, though that may not be at once apparent. The Mangeshkar family will go down in the annals of history of Bharat.”

Asha Bhosle, reflecting on her career, discussed her association with Hindutva ideologue of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and also acknowledged the significant influence various music directors have had on her singing journey. At the book launch, she expressed gratitude towards people ranging from a makeup artist to her directors as well as Maharashtrian women for the opportunities and fame in her career.

“I had never imagined that such a book will be written during my lifetime. I am grateful to all the music directors who experimented with my voice making me a singer and also Maharashtrian women who made me a known playback singer after the first lullaby I sang. It’s time for me to leave this theatre of life and I wish everyone will keep showering their love until then,” said Bhosle remembering her late sister Lata Mangeshkar and expressing gratitude towards her for making her strong.

Read Also Anu Malik reveals how Asha Bhosale changed his name - check out his real name

Eminent personalities from the industry, including Bhosle’s brother and music director Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, his wife Bharati Mangeshkar, singer Sonu Nigam, MLA Ashish Shelar, actor Jackie Shroff, Ashok Saraf, Anuradha Paudwal, Poonam Dhillon, Suresh Wadkar, Sudesh Bhosle, Shruti Bhosle, and Harish Bhimani, among many others, attended the event to honor Asha Bhosle.

Sonu Nigam addressed Asha Bhosle as his guru, sharing that he laid his foundation in music under her guidance. In a touching gesture, he washed her feet with rose petals and rose water to convey his respect. Jackie Shroff gifted Asha Tai a plant as a symbol of making the earth green again.