'Shocking To See Singers With Auto-Tuned Voice Having More Followers Than Asha ji': Sudesh Bhosale

Renowned playback singer Sudesh Bhosle is also known as ‘The Voice Of Amitabh Bachchan'. The singer has entertained the audience for over four decades with his melodious voice. From iconic songs like O Lal Dupatte 𝘞𝘢𝘭𝘪 from the movie Aankhen, Say Shava Shava from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Jumma Chumma from Hum, Imli Ka Boota from Saudagar to the most recent ones like Aaj Ki Party from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Kaale Naina from Shamshera, the singer is in the game like any other. After an illustrious musical journey of more than 40 years; Bhosale will be performing live at an event Alert-India organised by Association for Leprosy Education, Rehabilitation & Treatment at Nehru Centre, Worli on October 7. Ahead of the event we spoke to the singer about his compelling musical journey, how the industry has evolved over the years and all things music. Excerpts:

It has been over four decades for you as a musician, how do you see your journey so far?

It has been rewarding. I now see all my struggles in a positive way. I believe that when you receive success after rejections, you realise its importance. I know that whatever success I have achieved, I deserve it. I have learnt a lot from Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar ji, Asha Bhosale ji, Amitabh Bachchan and many contemporaries of my time like Kavita Krishnamurthy, Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu. I was blessed to be born in an era where I got to work with these legends as well as learn from them. I consider myself privileged to be able to get such good opportunities in life. I believe that whatever name, fame and money I have earned is through my audience and want to give it back to society by performing for NGOs and cancer patients.

How much are you comfortable with live performances?

I am very comfortable with live performances and on stage. When you see me offstage, I am a silent person. The response, love, and appreciation I get from the audience during these performances keep me going.

Sudesh Bhosale with Amitabh Bachchan |

Sudesh Bhosale with Asha Bhonsale |

How has the music industry evolved over the years?

Certainly, there is a considerable evolution. Earlier, we used to record an entire song in one go but now recordings are done in bits and parts. Male and female singers don’t do live music recording as compared to earlier days. Now, the sound of five violins is multiplied through technical support and that's how it works these days. You can forget the recent song in a few months whereas old songs with beautiful lyrics stay in your heart and mind forever. Many songs are remixed like Aankh Mare, Apni Toh Jaisi Taisi, and recently Jhumka Gira Re but none of them were given credit for their original composers and singers. I feel even if you are remixing a song you need to give due credit to the composers and singers of the original song which is usually not seen.

Earlier, the music was more about lyrics, however, over the years, lyrics have taken a back seat, how do you see this shift?

Lyrics have been downgraded for the last many years. It may be because the younger generation likes songs like Tujhko mirchi lagi toh main kya karu?, and Aati kya Khandala, so lyricists are compelled to write such lyrics.