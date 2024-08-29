Mumbai Road Rage VIDEO: Man Slaps Ola Driver, Smashes Him To Ground After Cab Brushes His AUDI Q3 In Ghatkopar

Mumbai: The Parksite Police have registered an FIR against a resident of Ghatkopar, Rishabh Bibhash Chakravorthy and his wife Antara Ghosh for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old Ola driver recently. The video of the assault has gone viral sending shockwaves among viewers. The video shows Chakravori lifting the driver Kaimuddin Moinuddhin Quereshi and throwing him on the floor.

Quereshi, who suffered from grievous injuries to his brain, was discharged from the ICU of JJ Hospital on Thursday.

Notices Sent To Couple



The police have only sent notices to the couple under section 35 (3) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which recently replaced the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).



According to the FIR, Qureshi was driving in the Asalpha area of Ghatkopar (W) when An Audi Q3 car driven by Chakravorthy brushed against his vehicle.

Chakravorthy's Mother Snatched The Ola Taxi's Navigation Device

An altercation followed during which a woman, believed to be Chakravorthy's mother, snatched the Ola taxi's navigation device and the family drove away.



Quereshi followed the Audi to the The Address housing complex and after entering the compound, the taxi slightly bumped into the Audi as can be seen in the video. Enraged by this, Chakravorthy, who is a journalist, got out of the Audi and started hitting the cabbie, while his wife and mother also got out shouting and abusing.

Chakravorthy Lifted Driver And Flung Him To The Ground

All of a sudden, Chakravorthy lifted Quereshi and flung him to the ground to the shock of the complex's security guards. This happened around midnight on August 19, 2024.

Quereshi was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital by the security personnel. But looking at his head injuries, they shifted him to JJ Hospital and later an FIR was lodged on Wednesday when he recovered consciousness.

Accused Chakravorthy Summoned To The Police Station

According to Santosh Ghatekar, senior police inspector of Parksite Police station, they have summoned Chakravorty to the police station on Friday where the investigating officer will interrogate him and record his statement. Soon after, the second accused Antara Ghosh will be summoned to record her statements - which will be collectively added to the chargesheet by the police.

FIR Filed

In the FIR, sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).