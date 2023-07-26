Mumbai Residents Dub Atrocities In Strife-Torn Manipur Shameful; Say, 'PM Should Speak Up'

In a Press Conference, some organisations in Mumbai came together to condemn the atrocities against women in strife-torn Manipur. | Salman Ansari/FPJ

A group of citizens on Tuesday decried the atrocities in strife-torn Manipur calling them “shameful” and asked that culprits be punished. They also asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the issue. They were talking at a press conference 'Manipur Shame: Punish the Culprits For The Sake of Peace' held at the Mumbai Press Club and organised by United Against Injustice and Discrimination.

Among the participants were Chayanika Shah, member of Forum Against Oppression of Women; Dolphy D'Souza, President of Bombay Catholic Sabha; Maulana Anis Asharafi, president of Raza Foundation; Tanveer Khanum, spokesperson JIH, Ladies Wing and Ulka Mahajan, Director of Sarva Hara Jan Andolan.

Speakers said the incident is 'shameful'

Speakers said that it was “shameful” that even Kargil war hero's wife could not be protected by him and the administration. Respect for women, they said, needed to be prevalent for such acts to not happen. “Women are the creator and backbone of the society,” said Khanum.

"It is not a Christian issue what happened in Manipur. It is a crime against women and humanity. What happened there can happen here too and we have to be on streets to protest against this,” said D'Souza. He said that the PM should have spoken more about the issue.

PM Criticised by Speakers

Criticising the PM, Mahajan said, “He said it has happened in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh too. He is the Prime Minister of the country. If it happened in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, he should have spoken about those too and not when the video of Manipur went viral.”

In a Press Conference, some organisations in Mumbai came together to condemn the atrocities against women in strife-torn Manipur. | Salman Ansari/FPJ

The Archdiocese of Bombay on Tuesday shared a press statement informing about a delegation headed by President of Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) that visited Manipur's Kakching, Sugnu area, Pukhao, Canchipur, Sangaiprou and other places. It said that some of the schools that catered to all communities including Kukis and Meiteis were also burnt down and that efforts were on to help people.

