Madhya Pradesh: Women Congress Workers Hold Protest Against Manipur Incident | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Members of district Mahila Congress took out a protest rally condemning the horrific incident in Manipur where two women were paraded naked and publicly molested.

Gathered at the MLA office located at Gopal Colony, the protesting Congress workers marched holding ‘Tricolor’ and raising slogans. The rally passed through Rajgarh Naka and finally concluded at collectorate where district president Shweta Ganga Mohania handed over a memorandum address to President Droupadi Murmu to collector Tanvi Hudda.

In the memorandum, the congress workers stated that violence in Manipur raises concerns over failure of Centre as well as state government and heavy militarization there. Entire country is being ashamed but the Prime Minister has kept mum about the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur, the memorandum read.

The protesters demanded strictest action against the accused and fast-track courts for disposal of rape and POCSO cases in order to provide speedy justice to victims.

District unit vice president Sunita Alawa, Veena Kunwar Rathore, Ranapur block president Asha Machar, Meghanar block president Shaida Bhabhor, Petlawad block president Sharda, Jhabua block president Malu Dodiar and other party workers participated in the rally.

