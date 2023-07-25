Bhopal: HC Allows 3 Doctors To Appear In MDS-II Exams On July 25 | Madhya Pradesh High Court

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court, principal bench, Jabalpur, in its interim order on Monday, permitted three MDS students to appear for examination of MDS-II to be held on Tuesday.

Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Achal Kumar Paliwal passed the order on Monday. All the three were students of MDS-2020 batch. First examination was to be held in 2021 but it was held in 2022 but they could not qualify in first attempt.

Second examination was held on June 5, 2023 but results have not been declared. In the meantime, date for MDS –II examination was announced for July 25, 2023. Advocate Narinderpal Singh Ruprah who appeared on behalf of petitioners, said, “ As there was delay in declaration of results, three students Dr Madhu Chandan, Dr Vaishali Nagale and Dr Vaishali Mahajan were deprived of the opportunity.

So, HC has given them interim order to appear in MDS –II examination on Tuesday as HC agreed with our view that it is not students’ fault. First examination was to be held on July 2021 but it was held in April, 2022. So, it was almost one-year delay.”

