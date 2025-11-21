Dahisar–Kashimira Metro To Start By December-End, Confirms Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik |

Commuters in the Mira–Bhayandar region are poised to receive a significant transport boost as Metro services between Dahisar and Kashimira are expected to become operational by the end of December. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that, after 14 years of persistent follow-up, the long-awaited metro project is finally nearing completion.

Following approval from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), the government plans to inaugurate the Dahisar–Kashimira metro line by the end of December

Sarnaik, accompanied by Metro officials, technical consultants, and contractors, conducted a review of the under-construction corridor on Thursday . Speaking after the inspection, he recalled, “When I was first elected as the local representative in 2009, I promised residents a metro connection. After years of continuous efforts, that promise is finally taking shape.”

"The project gained major momentum in 2014 with the support of then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde. Once operational, the new route will allow Mira–Bhayandar residents to travel directly to Andheri and connect with Metro-1, facilitating seamless travel up to CSMIA Terminal 3 and onward to Colaba" he said.

From the New Year, commuters will also be able to access key government hubs, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mantralaya, and Vidhan Bhavan, via the expanding metro network.

Looking ahead, the Dahisar–Kashimira Metro Line 9 is planned to extend up to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ground by December 2026. In addition, work on the Vasai–Virar metro line is expected to commence soon.

"Once both projects are completed, commuters from Vasai–Virar will be able to travel seamlessly to Andheri, and from there, via the airport interchange, directly to Colaba. This expansion will transform suburban travel and significantly reduce road congestion,” Sarnaik said.

