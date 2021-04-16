Mumbai reports 8,839 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths on April 16

Mumbai on Friday reported 8,839 fresh COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths, as per a report by BMC's health department.
As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 53 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,242. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 5,61,998 COVID-19 cases.
In Mumbai, as of now, there are 85,226 active patients. On Friday, 9,033 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,63,344. The city's recovery rate is now at 82%.
The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 43 days.
While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Thursday tested 50,533 people.
With 63,729 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Friday (April 16) recorded its highest single-day surge since the pandemic outbreak. The previous single-day highest was 63,294, which was recorded on April 11.
Besides, 398 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 59,551. This is the highest single-day rise in fatalities this year. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.61%.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)