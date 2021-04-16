Mumbai reports 8,839 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths on April 16

As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 53 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,242. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 5,61,998 COVID-19 cases.

In Mumbai, as of now, there are 85,226 active patients. On Friday, 9,033 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,63,344. The city's recovery rate is now at 82%.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 43 days.

While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Thursday tested 50,533 people.