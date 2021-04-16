With 63,729 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra records highest single-day surge since pandemic outbreak

With 63,729 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Friday (April 16) recorded its highest single-day surge since the pandemic outbreak. The previous single-day highest was 63,294, which was recorded on April 11.

Besides, 398 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 59,551. This is the highest single-day rise in fatalities this year. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.61%.

45,335 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 30,04,391. The recovery rate in the state stands at 81.12%.

Currently, 35,14,181 people are in home quarantine and 25,168 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 6,38,034.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 17,635 new cases on Friday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 9,286 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 13,891 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 2106 new cases, Aurangabad circle 3095, Latur circle 4893, Akola circle 2264, and Nagpur circle recorded 10559 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.