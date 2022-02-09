Mumbai reports 441 fresh COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths; recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 441 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,52,617 while the death of 9 such patients increased the toll to 16,676, the civic body bulletin showed.

A total of 1,268 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. So far, 10,29,006 patients have recuperated from the infection in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a statement.

There are 4,096 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

With 37,800 tests carried out on Wednesday, the overall test count reached 1,55,51,624.

Of the 441 new cases, 376 patients are asymptomatic, while 65 are hospitalised. Of them, 24 are on oxygen support. Out of the 36,991 beds, 1,261 are occupied. Mumbai's recovery rate is 98 per cent and the case doubling rate is 840 days.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 07:18 PM IST