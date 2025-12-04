Maharashtra Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale Donates ₹10 Lakh To CM Relief Fund At Daughter’s Wedding |

Mumbai: During the grand wedding ceremony held in Satara, Public Works Minister and Guardian Minister of Latur district, Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, showcased an exemplary act of social responsibility. On the auspicious occasion of the wedding of his daughter, Princess Rinaliraje Bhosale, to Raviraj Deshmukh, he donated Rs10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support the flood-affected residents of Latur district. The cheque was formally presented to Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis.

The wedding ceremony took place at the premises of Ajinkyatara Sugar Factory, Shendre, Satara, and was graced by the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, several Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, and many distinguished personalities from various fields.

On this occasion, Minister Bhosale handed over a cheque of Rs10 lakh to the Chief Minister, which will be utilized to provide relief and assistance to the flood-affected citizens of Latur. This social initiative received special appreciation from all the dignitaries present. Extending support to society on a personal and celebratory occasion such as a family wedding truly reflects a highly inspiring and responsible gesture.

It is expected that this contribution will provide crucial support to the people of Latur who have been severely affected by the floods. The presence of numerous eminent personalities from the political and social sectors added grandeur to the ceremony, while Minister Bhosale’s noble contribution highlighted strong leadership and deep social commitment. This humanitarian step has undoubtedly sent a positive message across society.

