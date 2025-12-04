2017 Illegal Arms Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences 2 Men To 2 Years’ Imprisonment For 2018 Escape Attempt From Police Custody

Two men convicted for attacking police and attempting to escape custody in 2018 | FPJ - Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 04: The sessions court has convicted two men who attempted to escape police custody in 2018 while being escorted from court to prison, sentencing them to two years’ imprisonment. The accused, both undertrials at the time, had flung some powder on police officers and tried to flee but were quickly caught.

Incident of 2018

As per the prosecution, on July 9, 2018, convicts Ali Abbas Khan and Raj alias Sunil Chavan were produced before the Esplanade court in a 2017 illegal arms possession case. When they were being taken back to Arthur Road Jail, they requested permission to use the washroom. Constable Sunil Narayan Shegar allowed them to use the toilet in the Crime Detection Cell building.

Attack on Police Officials

At that moment, Khan allegedly threw an unknown powdery substance into Shegar’s eyes, causing severe burning and temporary loss of vision. He then struck the constable on his left eye and attempted to escape from lawful custody. Chavan pushed and assaulted another police staffer, Vikas Nagu Yedage, before also trying to flee. Police chased both men and apprehended them near the CST railway station.

Court Conviction

The court, holding the two guilty of causing grievous hurt and attempting to escape, said the “sequence of events from the court premises to Azad Maidan police station, the request for washroom access, sudden attack, throwing of powder, physical assault, and immediate attempt to escape stands firmly established beyond reasonable doubt through consistent direct evidence, medical proof, panchanama and CCTV.”

