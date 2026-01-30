 NMIMS GOONJ’26 Day 2 Brings Academic, Cultural And Sports Events To Life With Gajendra Verma
Day 2 of NMIMS’ GOONJ’26 saw strong participation across academic, cultural, sports and creative events. The highlight was the Pronite at Juhu, where Sahiba Kochhar and Gajendra Verma performed for a crowd of over 6,000, turning the evening into a grand celebration.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Day 2 of GOONJ’26, held on 29th January, continued the annual festival with a seamless blend of academic engagement, creative showcases and large-scale celebration, further amplifying the momentum of the fest.

The day witnessed vibrant participation across intellectual, cultural, sports and creative domains with events that encouraged dialogue, expression and collaboration, reflecting the diverse spirit of the NMIMS student community.

The defining highlight of Day 2 was the Pronite at JVPD Grounds, Juhu, which transformed the evening into a grand celebration. The night opened with an energetic performance by Sahiba Kochhar, setting the perfect tone for what followed.

The atmosphere reached its peak with a live performance by Gajendra Verma, as a crowd of over 6,000 attendees came together to sing, celebrate, and revel in the moment.

The overwhelming crowd response, electrifying energy, and scale of the Pronite made it a standout success, leaving attendees with unforgettable memories and firmly establishing Day 2 as one of the most celebrated highlights of GOONJ’26.

