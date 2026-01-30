 'Dada, Where Have You Gone? I Want To Hug You': Nephew Rohit's Heart-Wrenching Tribute After Ajit Pawar’s Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Dada, Where Have You Gone? I Want To Hug You': Nephew Rohit's Heart-Wrenching Tribute After Ajit Pawar’s Death

'Dada, Where Have You Gone? I Want To Hug You': Nephew Rohit's Heart-Wrenching Tribute After Ajit Pawar’s Death

MLA Rohit Pawar shared a deeply emotional tribute after the ashes of Late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar were collected in Baramati. His heartfelt message reflects grief, disbelief, and admiration for Ajit Pawar’s leadership, work ethic, and enduring impact on Maharashtra politics and the lives of millions.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
'Dada, Where Have You Gone? I Want To Hug You': Nephew Rohit's Heart-Wrenching Tribute After Ajit Pawar’s Death |

The untimely death of Maharashtra’s Late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has left the state and the nation in deep shock. The tragedy has shaken Maharashtra politics, leaving party workers and citizens heartbroken.

Ashes Collected at Baramati

On January 30, Ajit Pawar’s ashes were collected from the Vidya Prathisthan ground in Baramati, a place closely associated with his legacy of development. Soon after, NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s nephew, shared a deeply emotional message on social media.

“I never imagined a day would come when I would collect Ajit’s ashes at a place where he planted a garden of flowers in the form of development,” Rohit Pawar wrote.

FPJ Shorts
3rd Maharashtra Open Carrom Challengers Trophy 2025-26: A New Era Of Inclusive Competition
3rd Maharashtra Open Carrom Challengers Trophy 2025-26: A New Era Of Inclusive Competition
SSC MTS And CBIC Havaldar Examination 2025: City Intimation Slip Issued; Here's How To Download
SSC MTS And CBIC Havaldar Examination 2025: City Intimation Slip Issued; Here's How To Download
'This Is Bulls**t...': Alexander Zverev's FOUL MOUTHED Rant Goes Viral As Carlos Alcaraz Gets Medical Time Out For Cramps In Australian Open 2026 Semis | VIDEO
'This Is Bulls**t...': Alexander Zverev's FOUL MOUTHED Rant Goes Viral As Carlos Alcaraz Gets Medical Time Out For Cramps In Australian Open 2026 Semis | VIDEO
'This Was Ajit Pawar's Final Wish': Leaders Of Both NCP Factions Hint At Party Merger - VIDEOS
'This Was Ajit Pawar's Final Wish': Leaders Of Both NCP Factions Hint At Party Merger - VIDEOS

Mind Frozen With Grief

Expressing his grief, Pawar said his mind had gone numb since the news broke. He described how memories of their conversations and emotional discussions from the past few days continued to echo in his mind.

Remembering a Leader’s Legacy

Recalling Ajit Pawar’s political journey, Rohit Pawar highlighted his firm grip over administration, his discipline, clarity, and unmatched work ethic. He said many feared Ajit Pawar from afar, but those who knew him closely experienced his warmth, humility, and affection.

Questions That Haunt a State

In an emotional message that has struck a chord across Maharashtra, Pawar voiced the questions troubling countless citizens. Reflecting on the abruptness of the tragedy, he wondered how a man who was steering the state just two days ago, meeting hundreds of people every day and resolving their problems, could vanish in a moment.

Rohit Pawar described Ajit Pawar as someone who lived and breathed development from dawn to dusk, moving at a pace that few could match. He questioned destiny itself, asking why it chose to strike with the same speed as Ajit Pawar’s tireless work for the people. His words echoed the anguish of millions who feel their dreams were shattered overnight.

A State Overwhelmed by Silence

Expressing his personal grief, Rohit Pawar said Maharashtra has fallen into an eerie silence since the news broke. Tears have not stopped flowing, cries continue to echo, and hearts remain heavy with sorrow. He questioned why Ajit Pawar did not pause to consider the flood of grief his departure would leave behind, especially when so much work for the state remained unfinished.

Read Also
Ajit Pawar Was Keen On NCP Factions Merger, Close Confidant Claims Plans Were Near Completion Before...
article-image

A Final, Unfulfilled Wish

Recalling the moment of collecting Ajit Pawar’s ashes, Rohit Pawar shared a poignant thought. He wished his uncle would rise like a phoenix and, in his familiar husky voice, urge everyone to stop crying and return to work for Maharashtra. Ending his message with raw emotion, he wrote that he longed to hug him once more, signing off simply, Love you, Dada.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'This Was Ajit Pawar's Final Wish': Leaders Of Both NCP Factions Hint At Party Merger - VIDEOS
'This Was Ajit Pawar's Final Wish': Leaders Of Both NCP Factions Hint At Party Merger - VIDEOS
NMIMS GOONJ’26 Day 2 Brings Academic, Cultural And Sports Events To Life With Gajendra Verma
NMIMS GOONJ’26 Day 2 Brings Academic, Cultural And Sports Events To Life With Gajendra Verma
'Dada, Where Have You Gone? I Want To Hug You': Nephew Rohit's Heart-Wrenching Tribute After Ajit...
'Dada, Where Have You Gone? I Want To Hug You': Nephew Rohit's Heart-Wrenching Tribute After Ajit...
Shinde Sena's Sharmila Pimpolkar Set To Become Thane Mayor, BJP's Krishna Patil Deputy Mayor; Both...
Shinde Sena's Sharmila Pimpolkar Set To Become Thane Mayor, BJP's Krishna Patil Deputy Mayor; Both...
Thane Crime Branch Busts Serial Burglary Gang, Arrests Four Accused Linked To 18 Thefts Across...
Thane Crime Branch Busts Serial Burglary Gang, Arrests Four Accused Linked To 18 Thefts Across...