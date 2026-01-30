'Dada, Where Have You Gone? I Want To Hug You': Nephew Rohit's Heart-Wrenching Tribute After Ajit Pawar’s Death |

The untimely death of Maharashtra’s Late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has left the state and the nation in deep shock. The tragedy has shaken Maharashtra politics, leaving party workers and citizens heartbroken.

Ashes Collected at Baramati

On January 30, Ajit Pawar’s ashes were collected from the Vidya Prathisthan ground in Baramati, a place closely associated with his legacy of development. Soon after, NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s nephew, shared a deeply emotional message on social media.

“I never imagined a day would come when I would collect Ajit’s ashes at a place where he planted a garden of flowers in the form of development,” Rohit Pawar wrote.

Mind Frozen With Grief

Expressing his grief, Pawar said his mind had gone numb since the news broke. He described how memories of their conversations and emotional discussions from the past few days continued to echo in his mind.

Remembering a Leader’s Legacy

Recalling Ajit Pawar’s political journey, Rohit Pawar highlighted his firm grip over administration, his discipline, clarity, and unmatched work ethic. He said many feared Ajit Pawar from afar, but those who knew him closely experienced his warmth, humility, and affection.

Questions That Haunt a State

In an emotional message that has struck a chord across Maharashtra, Pawar voiced the questions troubling countless citizens. Reflecting on the abruptness of the tragedy, he wondered how a man who was steering the state just two days ago, meeting hundreds of people every day and resolving their problems, could vanish in a moment.

Rohit Pawar described Ajit Pawar as someone who lived and breathed development from dawn to dusk, moving at a pace that few could match. He questioned destiny itself, asking why it chose to strike with the same speed as Ajit Pawar’s tireless work for the people. His words echoed the anguish of millions who feel their dreams were shattered overnight.

A State Overwhelmed by Silence

Expressing his personal grief, Rohit Pawar said Maharashtra has fallen into an eerie silence since the news broke. Tears have not stopped flowing, cries continue to echo, and hearts remain heavy with sorrow. He questioned why Ajit Pawar did not pause to consider the flood of grief his departure would leave behind, especially when so much work for the state remained unfinished.

A Final, Unfulfilled Wish

Recalling the moment of collecting Ajit Pawar’s ashes, Rohit Pawar shared a poignant thought. He wished his uncle would rise like a phoenix and, in his familiar husky voice, urge everyone to stop crying and return to work for Maharashtra. Ending his message with raw emotion, he wrote that he longed to hug him once more, signing off simply, Love you, Dada.