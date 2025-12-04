 Congress Accuses Maharashtra Govt Of Bogus Voting, Intimidation In Civic Polls
Addressing the media at Tilak Bhavan, state Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal claimed that the elections were marred by bogus voting, intimidation and gross violations of election procedures.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Harshvardhan Sapkal |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has levelled serious allegations against the state administration and the ruling Mahayuti government over the conduct of the recently held municipal elections. Addressing the media at Tilak Bhavan, state Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal claimed that the elections were marred by bogus voting, intimidation and gross violations of election procedures.

Sapkal said the most shocking incident occurred at the Salekasa Nagar Panchayat in Gondia district, where seals of 17 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were allegedly broken after polling had concluded and voting was conducted again—without any recorded justification. Despite the gravity of the offence, Sapkal alleged that no FIR has yet been registered. Calling the episode “the stripping of democracy,” he claimed that the Election Commission, ruling party and administration had collectively turned the election process into a mockery.

He criticised the current state of the electoral system, saying that even though municipal elections are being held after nearly a decade following Supreme Court directions, there has been no improvement in transparency or process. “Congress has repeatedly raised concerns over flawed voter lists and organised voter fraud, yet no corrective measures have been taken,” Sapkal said. He added that the country needed a firm and fearless election commissioner like T.N. Seshan. The Congress has also announced a nationwide rally on December 14 in Delhi to protest alleged voter fraud.

Turning his attack toward the ruling Mahayuti government, Sapkal said the alliance, led by the BJP, had completed one year in power but had already shown signs of “intellectual and financial bankruptcy.” He accused the government of betraying farmers and women despite making bold pre-election promises including loan waivers, employment and monthly allowances for women. “Instead of governance, the state has seen the rise of criminal syndicates—sand mafia, drug mafia and extortion politics,” Sapkal alleged.

Speaking on corruption allegations, Sapkal referred to the arrest of Sheetal Tejwani in connection with land purchase irregularities in Pune, describing her as a “scapegoat.” He questioned why no action had been taken against Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, whose company allegedly purchased the land under scrutiny.

The Congress leader also condemned the cutting of hundreds of trees in Tapovan, Nashik, in preparation for the upcoming Kumbh Mela. Calling the action “an act against dharma,” he said the site holds mythological significance as the believed dwelling place of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman. He accused the government of destroying Maharashtra’s cultural heritage under the guise of development.

On the agrarian crisis, Sapkal criticised the government’s relief response to recent heavy rains and crop losses. He said that although the state announced a Rs 33,000 crore relief package, no one knew where the money had gone. He further claimed that the state government had not even submitted a proposal to the Centre seeking disaster compensation. “The Union Agriculture Minister exposed the Maharashtra government in Parliament by confirming no proposal was sent. This proves the BJP-led administration has no intention of helping farmers,” Sapkal asserted.

