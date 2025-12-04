Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Orders Criminal Action Against Illegal Bike Taxi Apps

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | X - @PratapSarnaik

Bhayandar: Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has directed the Motor Transport Department to file direct criminal charges against app-based companies, including 'Rapido' and 'Uber', that provide illegal bike taxi services, which disregard government regulations and potentially endanger passengers' lives.

The government recently announced the E-Bike Policy, following which some app companies rapidly started their business operations. However, it has come to light that passenger transport is being conducted without adhering to regulations, providing necessary training to drivers, and using private or standard bikes. This poses a serious threat to passenger safety.

Recently, a passenger died while traveling on one such illegal bike taxi service. There was also a recent incident where a case was filed regarding an illegal bike taxi (Rapido) in the Kashimira area. Many complaints regarding these issues had reached Minister Sarnaik.

"What is happening in other states of the country, where illegal businesses operate by flouting rules, will not be tolerated in Maharashtra. Passenger safety is paramount," Sarnaik stated firmly.

He clarified that the government will support app-based companies that comply with rules and do not exploit drivers. However, strict action will continue against those who violate government regulations and put passengers' lives at risk.

Sarnaik sternly warned that instead of filing a case against every bike found transporting passengers illegally, action will be taken directly against the owners of the companies providing those bike services.

