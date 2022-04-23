Mumbai records slight dip in maximum temperature at 37.7 degree Celsius

Mumbai: City on Friday recorded a slight dip in maximum temperature as the city has been witnessing heatwave ‘like’ conditions for past few days.

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees which was 4.1 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, the IMD Colaba observatory recorded maximum temperatures of 34.5 degrees which were 1.7 degrees above normal.

The nighttime temperatures recorded on Friday were also above normal with the IMD Santacruz recording a minimum temperature of 27 degrees while the IMD Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 27.2 degrees.



Mumbai earlier recorded maximum temperature of 38.9 degrees, the highest daytime temperature for the season this month and also the second-highest in a decade.

Meanwhile, heat wave has abated from most of India with only eight stations across India recorded maximum temperatures between 42-43.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

"Under the influence of the Western Disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies, light isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh during next two days and over Uttarakhand during next 24 hours.

"A fresh feeble Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of April 24. Under its influence, light isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on April 25 and 26," the IMD said.

However, heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Gujarat during next five days, over southwest Uttar Pradesh during April 23 to 26, over southeast Uttar Pradesh during 24-26,over Madhya Pradesh on April 25-26 and over Rajasthan & Vidarbha on April 26, the IMD bulletin said.

