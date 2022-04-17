Bhopal: Heatwave returns in state, Khajuraho records 43.8 degrees Celsius

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): After gap of three to four days, the heat wave has returned in the state. A yellow alert for heat wave has been issued for Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khandwa and Khargone districts in next 24 hours, according to meteorological department.

Another western disturbance is approaching Western Himalayas by April 19. However, its impact will be negligible over northwest and central part of the country but heat wave will once again intensify, department officials said.

On Sunday, the day temperature soared across the state. Though it was a marginal rise but it has been consistently increasing in the last couple of days.

On Sunday, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 24.6 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 40.0 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 22.2 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological department, cyclonic circulation is present over western part of Rajasthan and adjoining areas. A trough is extending from Chhattisgarh to south interior Karnataka across Telangana and north interior Karnataka. A cyclonic circulation is over southeast Arabian Sea over Lakshadweep area. Another cyclonic circulation is over west Assam and adjoining parts.

Max temp on April 16

Cities Degrees Celisus

Khajuraho 43.8

Nowgong 43.6

Khandwa 43.5

Khargone 43.5

Gwalior 43.3

Damoh 43.2

Rajgarh 43.1

Satna 42.9

Sidhi 42.6

Guna 42.2

Tikamgarh 42.2

Umaria 42.1

Ratlam 42.0

Rewa 42.0

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 11:34 PM IST