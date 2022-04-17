Man from UP takes personal photo of minor from Bhopal looking to abduct her, booked

Bhopal: A student of 12 standard fall in the trap of a fraudster, who took her personnel photograph and later asked to come with him or he will made them viral on social media. The cyber police Bhopal arrested the accused, said the police on Sunday.

Assistant commissioner of police Akshay Kumar told Free Press that a complaint was filed by the victim’s maternal uncle, some 10 days back to the police.

It was alleged that one Sanjay Singh had taken the personnel photograph of his niece and threatening the family that he will made it viral them on the social media.

He had also prepared a fake social media account and started sharing few of the photographs.

On Saturday he gave threat to the family that they have sent the girl alone to New Delhi in a train whichever is heading towards Delhi.

The police formed the trap and with the help of technical team they arrested the accused Sanjay Singh resident of district Moradabad state Uttar Pradesh, from the particular train and foiled kidnapping and blackmailing attempt.

