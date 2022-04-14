Kerala: CBI court gives life sentence to man for student's kidnap and murder

New Delhi: The CBI special court here has awarded life sentence to Mohammed Ali, an accused in the kidnap and murder of engineering student Shyam Mandal.

The court while awarding the sentence, also slapped a fine of Rs 10.10 lakh on the accused. Rs four lakh out of the penalty imposed on the accused will be given to the parents of the victim.

The CBI had on December 31, 2008, registered the case in compliance with the orders of High Court of Kerala and had taken over the investigation of the case, which was earlier registered at Medical College Police Station, Thiruvananthapuram.

On October 13, 2005, Mandal, a student of College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram along with his hostel-mate went to East Fort. Mandal left his hostel-mate to meet another person alone.

It was further alleged that the accused kidnapped him for the purpose of demanding ransom of Rs 20 lakh from his father for releasing him. But the same was not paid as the accused murdered Mandal on the apprehension that if the victim was left alive, he could identify and implicate the him.

After the investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet on October 28, 2010, against the accused. The CBI's charge sheet was full of evidence. The court found that the CBI was able to prove the case of the prosecution. It then held the accused guilty and awarded him life imprisonment.

