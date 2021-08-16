Mumbai records lowest number of COVID-19 cases in last 15 months

Mumbai: Mumbai has recorded less than 200 covid-19 cases for the first time in the last 15 months. On Monday, the city reported 190 new infections which is the lowest single day cases, increasing the total count to 7,39,526 cases till now. It is the lowest case recorded since April 11, 2020 when 189 cases were reported. Meanwhile three people succumbed to the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 15,992 deaths so far.



Maharashtra also witnessed a drop in the daily Covid-19 cases on Monday, with 4,145 new infections and 100 Covid-19 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 63,96,805, with 1,35,139 deaths so far. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 recovery rate has touched to 96.86 per cent, with 61,95,744 patients being recovered and discharged across the state.



Meanwhile the epidemiologists estimate that there is typically a 100 to 120- day gap between peaks of two waves. In Mumbai, the peak of the second wave was recorded in April. While the peaks have varied in cities and states, most experts predict that India’s third wave may come anytime between August and December.



The state’s overall case fatality rate stands at 2.11%. In the first wave, the case fatality rate in the state was 2.7%. For every 100 positive cases, Maharashtra witnessed around three deaths. In the second wave, the fatality rate fell to 0.71%.



“The caseload was tremendously high in the second wave. However, the fatalities were under control. This could be because of a variant that is more infectious, but less deadly,” said Dr Pradip Awate, surveillance officer in Maharashtra’s Epidemic Control Department.



Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 08:03 PM IST