Mumbai records 435 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths on July 21

Mumbai reported 435 new COVID-19 cases on July 21, Wednesday, taking the total tally to 7,32,349.

560 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 7,08,214. Now, there are 6,020 active cases in the city.

City recorded 13 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday which pushed its fatality count to 15,739 as per data released by the city's civic body.