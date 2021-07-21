No COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai on July 22; drive will resume from July 23, says BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the second consecutive day announced cancellation of COVID-19 vaccination across all centres in Mumbai for July 22 due to shortage of vaccines. Issuing a notice, the civic body said that it will receive the vaccine till late tonight - July 21 and it will be distributed tomorrow to all government and municipal centers throughout the day. The vaccination drive will resume on July 23, Friday, said the BMC.
Further it said, the corporation will receive a total of 61,200 doses - 50,000 doses of Covishield and 11,200 doses of Covaxin. The vaccine will be distributed throughout the day after it becomes available.
Vaccination drive was cancelled on Wednesday too due to shortage of stock. And on Tuesday, July 20, the vaccination driive was held at only 58 centers in Mumbai. A total 42,483 beneficiaries got inoculated with their Covid-19 doses.
Out of the total beneficiaries, 21,815 were between 18-44 age group and 14,915 beneficiaries were between 45-59 years of age. Alongside this, total 4,317 beneficiaries above 60 years of age and 802 FLWs and HCWs were administered the dose on Monday.
The figures also include 478 international students and professionals set to travel abroad, 27 special citizens, 19 lactating mothers, 16 pregnant women and 94 beneficiaries without ID proofs.
The BKC jumbo vaccination centre on Tuesday saw a long queue of people coming in for inoculation since morning. People queued up since morning in hope that they will get the COVID vaccine today but due to the shortage of vaccines, they have to go back home without a vaccine.
Mumbai is facing a shortage of vaccines since the beginning of July. Earlier, BMC had suspended inoculation at civic and government-run centres citing a shortage of vaccine doses. Other states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha are also experiencing shortages in COVID-19 vaccines.