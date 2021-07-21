No COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai on July 22; drive will resume from July 23, says BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the second consecutive day announced cancellation of COVID-19 vaccination across all centres in Mumbai for July 22 due to shortage of vaccines. Issuing a notice, the civic body said that it will receive the vaccine till late tonight - July 21 and it will be distributed tomorrow to all government and municipal centers throughout the day. The vaccination drive will resume on July 23, Friday, said the BMC.

Further it said, the corporation will receive a total of 61,200 doses - 50,000 doses of Covishield and 11,200 doses of Covaxin. The vaccine will be distributed throughout the day after it becomes available.

Vaccination drive was cancelled on Wednesday too due to shortage of stock. And on Tuesday, July 20, the vaccination driive was held at only 58 centers in Mumbai. A total 42,483 beneficiaries got inoculated with their Covid-19 doses.