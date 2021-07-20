BJP writes to BMC after water filtration plant in Bhandup floods

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought details from the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration after the water filtration plant at Bhandup flooded on July 18. Bhalchandra Shirsat, spokesperson of the party in the civic body, said that the plant is located on top of the hill. How did it flood during the rainfall? Prabhakar Shinde, group leader of the party and senior corporator, also sent a letter to Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu on this issue.

"The filtration plant has been in existence for more than 50 years. The city had experienced heavy torrential rains on July 26, 2005. However, water didn't enter into the plant back then," said the letter.

"Why was the water from the plant not channeled out to Vihar Lake? How well is BMC prepared if a similar situation arises in the future?" Shinde asked in the letter.

Meanwhile, senior officials of the Hydraulic Engineering Department said that a protective wall will be built around the plant to prevent a similar situation in the future.

"Senior officials have told us that a wall will be erected and a proper drainage system will be set up," said Shirsat.

"Earlier, there were some blockages in the drainage outlets. The officials have said that the drains will be unclogged to ensure the smooth outflow of water," he said.