Mumbai Crime: Police Raid Spa In Goregaon, 2 Arrested And 7 Women Rescued

Mumbai, Dec 24: In a raid conducted at a spa in Goregaon, the police arrested two persons and rescued seven women from the premises.
Accused identified as spa operator and assistant
According to the police, the accused have been identified as Shravan Dubey and Dilipi Yadav. Dubey is the operator of the spa, while Yadav was working as his assistant.
Operation conducted under senior officer’s supervision
The action was carried out under the supervision of Inspector Manoj Patil. Further investigation in the matter is underway.
