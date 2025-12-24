 Mumbai Crime: Police Raid Spa In Goregaon, 2 Arrested And 7 Women Rescued
Mumbai Crime: Police Raid Spa In Goregaon, 2 Arrested And 7 Women Rescued

Mumbai Police raided a spa in Goregaon, arresting two accused identified as the operator and his assistant, and rescued seven women from the premises. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Inspector Manoj Patil, with further investigation underway.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police officials conduct a raid at a spa in Goregaon, arresting two accused and rescuing seven women | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 24: In a raid conducted at a spa in Goregaon, the police arrested two persons and rescued seven women from the premises.

Accused identified as spa operator and assistant

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Shravan Dubey and Dilipi Yadav. Dubey is the operator of the spa, while Yadav was working as his assistant.

article-image

Operation conducted under senior officer’s supervision

The action was carried out under the supervision of Inspector Manoj Patil. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

