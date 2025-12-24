Mumbai Crime: Police Raid Spa In Goregaon, 2 Arrested And 7 Women Rescued

Mumbai Police officials conduct a raid at a spa in Goregaon, arresting two accused and rescuing seven women | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 24: In a raid conducted at a spa in Goregaon, the police arrested two persons and rescued seven women from the premises.

Accused identified as spa operator and assistant

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Shravan Dubey and Dilipi Yadav. Dubey is the operator of the spa, while Yadav was working as his assistant.

Also Watch:

Operation conducted under senior officer’s supervision

The action was carried out under the supervision of Inspector Manoj Patil. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/