Mumbai records 331 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths on August 1

Mumbai reported 331 new COVID-19 cases on August 1, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,35,112.
403 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,11,920. Now, there are 4887 active cases in the city.
City recorded 10 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,899 as per data released by the city's civic body.
On Sunday, 32,894 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 81,85,533 tests have been conducted in the city.
Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1458 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.05 percent.
There are total 3 containment zones in the city and 47 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.