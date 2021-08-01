Mumbai records 331 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths on August 1

Mumbai reported 331 new COVID-19 cases on August 1, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,35,112.

403 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,11,920. Now, there are 4887 active cases in the city.

City recorded 10 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,899 as per data released by the city's civic body.