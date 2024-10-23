Mumbai: Recent Heavy Rains At Bhatsa Reservoir Lead To Contaminated Water Supply To City

Bhatsa Dam/ representative image | Wikipedia

Mumbai: The Bhatsa Reservoir, a critical water source for the city, has recently been the focus of growing concern as heavy rains over the past three to four days have resulted in an alarming influx of muddy water into its riverbed. Since October 21, Mumbai’s eastern suburbs and various city divisions have reported a significant rise in complaints regarding discolored and contaminated water supplies, prompting urgent action from municipal authorities.

The situation has arisen as the Bhatsa catchment area experienced relentless rainfall, contributing to a troubling increase in water turbidity levels. This scenario has emerged as not only inconvenient but also potentially harmful to the health of residents consuming this impure water. Responding swiftly to these issues, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken measures to mitigate the situation and has issued a public advisory.

The BMC has strongly recommended that all residents exercise caution by filtering and boiling their drinking water before consumption. In a statement issued by the municipal corporation, officials explained, "The safety and health of our citizens are our paramount concern. We are aware that the water supply in some areas has become murky due to increased turbidity from the recent downpours. We urge everyone to take the necessary precautions to ensure that they only consume safe drinking water."

The municipal water supply in Mumbai is derived from seven key sources, with the Bhatsa Reservoir serving a substantial portion of the population. The reservoir typically provides clean, potable water, but the recent weather conditions have compromised its integrity.

The Water Engineer Department has implemented various measures to counteract the effects of turbidity, including the extensive use of chlorine as a disinfectant.

Despite these efforts, the BMC has emphasized the importance of individual responsibility among citizens. "We know that this situation is frustrating and concerning for families, however, we ask for your understanding as we work to restore clean water access. Please remember to boil and filter your water as a precautionary measure. This will go a long way in protecting your health during this difficult time”, added official.

As reports of dirty water continue to surface, residents have expressed their frustrations and concerns. Many have taken to social media platforms to air grievances and seek updates on the situation. Local community groups are also mobilizing to disseminate information and provide resources for residents who may be struggling with contaminated water supplies.

Medical professionals have weighed in, stressing the importance of treating water before consumption. “Contaminated water can pose significant health risks, including gastroenteritis and other waterborne illnesses. It’s crucial that residents do not ignore these signs and take the appropriate actions to safeguard their health,” advised Dr. Meera Sharma, a health expert.

In the meantime, the BMC has assured the public that they are prioritizing the maintenance and enhancement of municipal water quality standards.