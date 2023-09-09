 Thane: Bhatsa Dam Management Prepares to Release Water Due to Rising Levels; Villagers Alerted
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Bhatsa Dam Management Prepares to Release Water Due to Rising Levels; Villagers Alerted

Thane: Bhatsa Dam Management Prepares to Release Water Due to Rising Levels; Villagers Alerted

The Bhatsa reservoir stock has reached 94.967 meters.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, September 09, 2023, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Bhatsa Dam Management Prepares to Release Water Due to Rising Levels; Villagers Alerted | File Photo

Thane: Due to continuous rain in the Bhatsa Dam area on Friday, September 8, the water level reached alarming marks of 140.24 meters after which the villagers residing in the area have been alerted. Additionally, the Bhatsa reservoir stock has reached 94.967 meters. Therefore, it is likely that the dam's sluices will be opened in the next few days.

R.B. Pawar, executive engineer at the Bhatsa Dam management department, said, "The Saigaon bridge on the Bhatsa river bank, as well as Sapgaon and the villages along the riverbanks, have been alerted."

Pawar added, "Due to the increase in rainfall in the catchment area of Bhatsa Dam, the potential inflow into the dam has risen. Consequently, the possibility of opening the sluices of Bhatsa Dam in the next few days cannot be ruled out in order to regulate the water level as per the reservoir circulation schedule. Therefore, there may be a release of water from Bhatsa Dam. The Sarpanch, Talathi, Village Sevaks, and villagers of Saigaon bridge on the Bhatsa river side, especially on Shahapur Murbad road, as well as Sapgaon and other villages along the riverbanks, have been warned about the rising water level in the river."

Read Also
Pune: National Seminar On Water Conservation, Energy, And Food Security To Address Critical Issues
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Assam Man Dupes People Of ₹1.36 Crore Under Guise Of Offering Amazon Gift...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Assam Man Dupes People Of ₹1.36 Crore Under Guise Of Offering Amazon Gift...

Bombay HC Asks Taloja Prison Authorities to Produce Enquiry Report in Wadhawan Case

Bombay HC Asks Taloja Prison Authorities to Produce Enquiry Report in Wadhawan Case

Mumbai: Paralympic Athlete Mark Dharmai Becomes 1st Indian To Win Gold At World Dwarf Games

Mumbai: Paralympic Athlete Mark Dharmai Becomes 1st Indian To Win Gold At World Dwarf Games

Mumbai: 33 People Rescued After Fire At Andheri Building

Mumbai: 33 People Rescued After Fire At Andheri Building

Eco-friendly Ganpati: PMC Appeals Citizens To Donate Ganpati Instead Of Immersion In Lakes

Eco-friendly Ganpati: PMC Appeals Citizens To Donate Ganpati Instead Of Immersion In Lakes