Thane: Bhatsa Dam Management Prepares to Release Water Due to Rising Levels; Villagers Alerted | File Photo

Thane: Due to continuous rain in the Bhatsa Dam area on Friday, September 8, the water level reached alarming marks of 140.24 meters after which the villagers residing in the area have been alerted. Additionally, the Bhatsa reservoir stock has reached 94.967 meters. Therefore, it is likely that the dam's sluices will be opened in the next few days.

R.B. Pawar, executive engineer at the Bhatsa Dam management department, said, "The Saigaon bridge on the Bhatsa river bank, as well as Sapgaon and the villages along the riverbanks, have been alerted."

Pawar added, "Due to the increase in rainfall in the catchment area of Bhatsa Dam, the potential inflow into the dam has risen. Consequently, the possibility of opening the sluices of Bhatsa Dam in the next few days cannot be ruled out in order to regulate the water level as per the reservoir circulation schedule. Therefore, there may be a release of water from Bhatsa Dam. The Sarpanch, Talathi, Village Sevaks, and villagers of Saigaon bridge on the Bhatsa river side, especially on Shahapur Murbad road, as well as Sapgaon and other villages along the riverbanks, have been warned about the rising water level in the river."

