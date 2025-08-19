 'Mumbai Received Around 300mm Of Rainfall,' Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis As Red Alert Remains For Several Areas (VIDEO)
Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Amid heavy rainfall in several parts of the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that Mumbai has received around 300 mm of rain, leading to some disruptions, but the water level in the Mithi River is slowly going down.

The city recieved 300mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours from 8 am on August 18 to 8 am on August 19.

The chief minister said that SDRF and NDRF teams have been deployed where needed.

A red alert remains in place for the Konkan and Ghat regions for the next few hours and orange alert has also been issued for some areas.

Addressing reporters, chief minister Fadnavis said, "Due to heavy rainfall in the state, there has been loss of life and property at some places. SDRF and NDRF personnel are deployed at certain locations. Mumbai has received around 300mm of rainfall due to which there have been a few disruptions. The water level in the Mithi River is going down gradually. Red alert is valid for Konkan and Ghat areas for the next few hours." Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Naupada area today, where several homes were flooded. The city has been experiencing continuous rain since last night.

NDRF Team has also been deployed at Kranti Nagar in Kurla to assist in rescue and relief work.

Local train services from Vashi railway station to Mumbai station were halted due to heavy rains, causing major inconvenience to passengers. Train movement was stopped for about an hour, leaving a large number of passengers stranded at the station.

Mumbai Rains: Water Stock In City's 7 Lakes Rises Above 92% Capacity Amid Heavy Showers, Vehar and...
article-image

Office-going citizens were directly affected, leading to heavy crowding on the platforms. Anger and frustration were visible among the passengers. Railway employees were seen trying to manage the situation at the station.

Earlier today, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all government and semi-government offices in Mumbai, advising private offices to allow employees to work from home, except for those in essential and emergency services.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

