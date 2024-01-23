Mumbai: Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Celebrations Marred By Rioting, Unlawful Assembly Across City

Clashes Erupt Between 2 Communities In Mira Road | X

On the day of Ram Mandir’s consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, multiple incidents of unlawful assembly, rioting and deliberately malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings were reported across Mumbai. The police filed several cases at Vakola, Malvani, Oshiwara and Govandi.

One of FIRs was registered on Monday at Golibar 3, Santacruz East. Balgopal Mitra Mandal had organised a live LED telecast of the ceremony along with a Mahaprasad. During the event, a person smoking a cigarette blew smoke into people’s faces. Despite attempts to dissuade him, he threatened the public of bringing in more people to remove the Lord Rama flags, similar to a previous incident during Ganpati festival.

The police responded promptly and arrested him. A case was filed under sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class), 504 (provoking breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Another FIR was filed at Malvani police station against a person for removing ‘Om’ flags hoisted by Trishakti Seva Mandal in Malad and throwing them on the ground. The manual members identified the person through CCTV footage. The Malvani police filed a case against him under various sections, including for causing mischief.

Additionally, a case was filed against 20 unidentified persons at Oshiwara police station on Tuesday. As per the FIR, the last car in the ‘I Love Lokhandwala’ rally was blocked near Millat Nagar Society by a group of people. The mob broke the car’s window and assaulted the owner and his brother. The accused threatened them, warning that if they returned they would face consequences. The mob has been booked for unlawful assembly, rioting, wrongful restraint, among other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The Govandi police, meanwhile, registered a case against a 23-year-old man for allegedly hurting the sentiments of a religious group on Monday. The accused uploaded a story on his WhatsApp with a picture of Lord Ram with objectionable comments, mentioning the Babri Masjid demolition.

The person has been booked under section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.