Bulldozer Action In Mira Road: Administration Demolishes 'Illegal' Structures By Bulldozers After Clashes During Ram Temple Shobha Yatra (Video)

Mumbai, January 23: The local administration in Mira Road, where clashes broke out during the Ram temple Shobha Yatra, demolished "illegal" structures on Tuesday, January 23. At least two bulldozers were brought by the anti-encroachment wing of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) which carried out the demolition drive against alleged illegal structures in Mira Road's Naya Nagar. Heavy police force was seen in the area during the demolition drive.

Amidst tight police security, the civic team led by deputy municipal commissioner Maruti Gaikwad started razing the illegal structures in the Hyderi Chowk area of Naya Nagar in Mira Road which is just a stone's throw away from the spot where the devotees who participated a rally were attacked by miscreants while also causing damage to vehicles bearing saffron flags with images of Lord Ram and the Ayodhya temple on the eve of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya late on Sunday night.

"So far 15 illegal structures have been pulled down, the drive to weed out the illegalities will continue," said a senior MBMC officer. The police personnel who had provided security cover to the demolition teams were also armed with tear gas handguns to combat any kind of resistance posed by locals.



Bulldozers Demolish 'Illegal' Structures In Mira Road:

Communal tension had gripped Mira Road ahead of the Ram temple's consecration ceremony later on January 21. Members of two communities had clashed when a procession of nearly half-a-dozen vehicles with saffron flags was passing through a minority-dominated Nayanagar. In the clashes, one person sustained minor injury due to "usage of knife". Miscreants had also smashed window panes of several vehicles with sticks and rods.

Heavy Police Deployment In Mira Road

A strong police presence has been deployed in parts of Mira Road to avert any law and order problems. In addition to local police, RAF (Rapid Action Force), MSF (Maharashtra Security Force) and SRPF have also been deployed. At least 13 people have been arrested in connection with the clashes. An investigation is underway to identify other persons involved in the clashes.

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the portfolio of Home, said the cops have been instructed to take strict action against the accused. "Anyone trying to disrupt law and order in Maharashtra will not be tolerated," he assured.