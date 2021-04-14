Mumbai: Raj Thackeray asks PM Narendra Modi to ramp up vaccination drive in state

After appealing to his party workers to cooperate with the state government for the implementation of BreaktheChain restrictions, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray has supported his estranged cousin and state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s demand for ramping up the vaccination in the state. In a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raj Thackeray has urged for the vaccination of 18 years and above. He also appealed to Modi to help Maharashtra by increasing the vaccination amid rising COVID 19 cases.

MNS Chief argued that the first wave and the lockdown of last year severely affected the people of Maharashtra. ‘’Its social and economic impact can still be experienced across the country. Further, a lockdown to control the spread is not a viable option in the long run nor is sustainable for Maharashtra. ‘’However, if vaccines are in short supply, what alternative will the state have?’’ he asked.

Raj Thackeray has made a strong case for '100 per cent vaccination covering 100% of the population across all age groups in the state'. MNS Chief had earlier strongly criticised the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government on the handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but after his interaction with the CM he changed his stand exhorting his party workers to cooperate with the state government in the implementation of corona containment measures.

MNS Chief further told Modi to allow Maharashtra to purchase vaccines independently, permit private agencies to purchase vaccines and allow Serum Institute of India to sell the vaccine freely but under due regulations in the state.

Further, Raj Thackeray requested Modi to allow other institutions like Haffkine Bio Pharmaceutical Corporation and Hindustan Antibiotics to manufacture the vaccine so as to ensure sufficient doses required by the state. He further urged that the Centre needs to allow the state to ensure the supply of other essential drugs required to combat COIVD-19 such as Remdesivir and Oxygen.