MNS Chief Raj Thackeray admitted to Lilavati hospital. Here's why

On the other hand, today, Thackeray expressed the need to implement a lockdown to fight the unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases in the state. He said that one COVID-19 patient is infecting 25 others. "Lockdown seems to be the only option to break the virus chain," he said.

The CM added that if the cycle of the virus is to be stopped, strict restrictions must be imposed, albeit for a while. Thackeray said that a decision on lockdown will be taken after the task force meeting is held on Sunday. The CM added that he is in favour of complete lockdown for at least 8 days.

"We have to prioritize saving lives first. If this is a health emergency, then the priority is the health and well-being of the citizens," he said.

Thackeray also said that suggestions by Fadnavis and other leaders during the meeting will be taken seriously.