MNS Chief Raj Thackeray admitted to Lilavati hospital. Here's why

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray was admitted to the Lilavati hospital today and has underone back surgery.
As per reports, the MNS chief was supposed to be a part of the meeting chaired chife minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the state.
A few days ago, Uddhav Thackeray had called up Leader of Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and sought their support for the implementation of a lockdown in the state if needed.
"Due to the rising number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra, a lockdown across the state may be implemented. Hence, in such a situation, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) should cooperate, urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a phone conversation with Raj Thackeray (sic)," MNS tweeted in Marathi.
On the other hand, today, Thackeray expressed the need to implement a lockdown to fight the unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases in the state. He said that one COVID-19 patient is infecting 25 others. "Lockdown seems to be the only option to break the virus chain," he said.
The CM added that if the cycle of the virus is to be stopped, strict restrictions must be imposed, albeit for a while. Thackeray said that a decision on lockdown will be taken after the task force meeting is held on Sunday. The CM added that he is in favour of complete lockdown for at least 8 days.
"We have to prioritize saving lives first. If this is a health emergency, then the priority is the health and well-being of the citizens," he said.
Thackeray also said that suggestions by Fadnavis and other leaders during the meeting will be taken seriously.
