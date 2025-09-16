Mumbai Rains: Water Levels In Seven Lakes Of City Hit 98.84% Capacity As Intense Downpours Persist | Photo by BL SONI

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain for Mumbai on Tuesday, issuing a yellow alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and winds of 30–40 km/h. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, indicating heavy rainfall, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, and strong winds that could reach 30–40 km/h in certain areas.

From September 15 to 16, Mumbai recorded 39.35 mm of rainfall, raising lake water levels to 98.82% capacity, totaling 14,30,345 million liters relaxing water level issues in city. According to the latest report by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the total storage in the seven reservoirs supplying water to the city is currently at 98.82 per cent.

According to the BMC on Tuesday (September 16), the total water stock in these reservoirs is 14,30,345 million litres, representing 98.82 percent of their full capacity. The BMC provides daily drinking water from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi reservoirs.

Report of Lake Levels at 6:00 AM on 16-09-2025 shows various lakes along with their current levels, storage capacities, and rainfall data. Key lakes include Upper Vaitarna at 603.51 m, with a minor increase of 0.03 m and live storage of 225,119 ML. The related rainfall was recorded at 14.00 mm for a total of 2,257.00 mm this month.

Modak Sagar showed a level of 163.15 m and a consistent storage of 128,925 ML, with 6.00 mm rainfall today. Tansa Lake was at 128.50 m with a total storage of 145,080 ML, while rainfall measured 2.00 mm today. Middle Vaitarna's current level is 284.50 m, registering 4.00 mm of rain today.

Bhatsa shows a level of 141.66 m with significant storage and 11.00 mm rainfall today, while Tulsi stays at 139.22 m with total storage of 8,046 ML and today's rainfall of 25.00 mm. Overall, total lake contents are recorded at 1,430,345 ML for 2025. Noteworthy remarks include the overflow status of several dams, including Upper Vaitarna and Tulsi, and specific rainfall data for Bhandup Complex.

High tide is forecasted for 7:48 am with a level of 3.50 metres and once more at 7:27 pm at 2.90 metres. A low tide will happen at 2:06 pm at 2.27 meters, and the following low tide on September 17 is anticipated at 2:00 am at 1.44 meters.

During the 24 hours from 8 am on September 15 to 8 am on September 16, Mumbai experienced 39.35 mm of rainfall, the eastern suburbs saw 35.17 mm, while the western suburbs noted 40.34 mm.